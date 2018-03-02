Braemar Shipping Services announced on Friday that SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company, as trustee of the Braemar employee share ownership plan, has entered into a trading plan with the company. The London-listed firm said that under the trading plan, which will run from 5 March to 14 May, the trustee would instruct broker Stockdale Securities to acquire ordinary shares for the share ownership plan. Purchases under the trading plan would be limited to a total of 250,000 ordinary shares during the ...

