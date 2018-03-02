PowerHouse Energy Group updated the market on its progress with the demonstration system at the University of Chester's Thornton Science Park on Friday, after the 'Distributed Modular Gasification' (DMG) system was successfully commissioned after a complete rebuild and upgrade on its arrival in the UK last year. The AIM-traded firm said the system had continued to operate as expected over a period of nearly six months, with a variety of feedstocks producing high-quality synthesis gas ('syngas') ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...