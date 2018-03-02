Kettle safety control company Strix Group announced on Friday that its home water filter business has won a contract with UK high street colossus Boots. Under the terms of the contract, Strix's will supply five of its core Aqua Optima water filter products to 1,000 stores across the UK and Ireland, securing comprehensive nationwide distribution. Nigel Wheeler, director of the Aqua Optima subsidiary, said: "We are delighted to supply our products to 1,000 Boots stores across the UK and Ireland ...

