Resource development company Savannah Resources announced on Friday that approvals have been received for all eight of the required Oman government permitting approvals for the Maqail South Mining Licence application, and seven for Mahab 4, with only the Ministry of Housing remaining. The AIM-traded firm said discussions were continuing with the Ministry of Housing in respect of that. Savannah is a 65% shareholder in the Omani company Al Fairuz Mining, the holder of the Block 5 licence which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...