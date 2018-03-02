AIM-listed Big Sofa said on Friday that market research organisation Ipsos has agreed to invest around £3m in the company by way of a subscription for 16.4m ordinary shares at 18.5p each. The subscription price represents a premium of around 45% to Thursday's closing mid-market share price. The company said the investment will enable it to enhance its sales and marketing functions, particularly within the US, to take advantage of the "considerable" revenue-generating opportunities it sees ahead ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...