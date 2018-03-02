

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy grew at a slightly slower pace as initially estimated in the fourth quarter, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially, as estimated, but slightly slower than the 0.4 percent growth seen in the third quarter.



Likewise, the annual growth slowed to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent in the preceding period. The annual rate also matched the estimate released on February 14.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that gross fixed capital formation rose 1.7 percent on quarter. However, this was much weaker than the 3.2 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.



Final consumption expenditure gained only 0.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent. At the same time, imports and exports grew 1 percent, and 2 percent respectively.



