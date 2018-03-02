The "ILM Level 5 Certificate in Coaching and Mentoring" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you want to stay competitive in today's rapidly changing business climate, then business coaching is "the" skill to have. People development through business coaching is fast, efficient and cost effective and will get you measurable results. Not only are our consultants experienced coaches, but they also have real business experience which they use to benefit the group. With a business relevant, tried and tested approach, we encourage participants to bring live business issues and case histories to discuss.

Benefits

For you as an individual

Not only will you gain the skills and confidence to perform effectively as a coach or mentor, but you will receive an internationally recognised accreditation. For those looking for the accreditation to work as a freelance coach, ILM is well recognised and a highly regarded accreditation.

For an employer

This qualification will illustrate a commitment to your employee's long term development but it will also provide your managers with a skill they can use to develop their own staff or other employees throughout your organisation.

What will I learn?

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Understand the ethical values and beliefs which make up an effective management coach and mentor

Understand when it is appropriate to coach or mentor an individual or a combination of the two

Demonstrate how to obtain commitment from your coachee to take their action plan forward

Recognise the perceptions of coaching and mentoring and how to overcome any potential barriers

Create a bank of advanced coaching questions to include Probing, Tag, DMI and Presuppositions

Evaluate your own performance

Agenda:

Module One Introduction

Explore the myths

What is coaching and mentoring?

What is business coaching?

Thoughts and perceptions

7 competencies of a coach

Definitions- Mentoring/ Consulting/ Coaching/ Therapy/ Counseling

Module Two Models and Practice

The Wheel of Life

Johari's Window

KASH- Knowledge, Attitude, Skills, Habits of an effective coach

STAR/ GROW model

Effective use of Paradigm cards

Practice and feedback

Module Three Building the Relationship

Self-management

How motivation works

Personality behavioural traits

Rapport and trust

Module Four Communication and Practice

Non-verbal communication

Effective communication

Questioning through 2nd/3rd/4th level questioning

Building a bank of coaching questions

Practice and feedback

Module Five Structure

Introduction

The coaching cycle

How to give feedback

The COMET model

Executive coaching

Psychometrics

Closing the coaching session

Module Six Well-Formed Outcomes

Challenge and focus steps

Coaching goals

Establishing the gap analysis

Using diagnostic tools

SMART objectives

Designing planning focus steps

Gaining commitment

Practice and feedback

