If you want to stay competitive in today's rapidly changing business climate, then business coaching is "the" skill to have. People development through business coaching is fast, efficient and cost effective and will get you measurable results. Not only are our consultants experienced coaches, but they also have real business experience which they use to benefit the group. With a business relevant, tried and tested approach, we encourage participants to bring live business issues and case histories to discuss.
Benefits
For you as an individual
Not only will you gain the skills and confidence to perform effectively as a coach or mentor, but you will receive an internationally recognised accreditation. For those looking for the accreditation to work as a freelance coach, ILM is well recognised and a highly regarded accreditation.
For an employer
This qualification will illustrate a commitment to your employee's long term development but it will also provide your managers with a skill they can use to develop their own staff or other employees throughout your organisation.
What will I learn?
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
- Understand the ethical values and beliefs which make up an effective management coach and mentor
- Understand when it is appropriate to coach or mentor an individual or a combination of the two
- Demonstrate how to obtain commitment from your coachee to take their action plan forward
- Recognise the perceptions of coaching and mentoring and how to overcome any potential barriers
- Create a bank of advanced coaching questions to include Probing, Tag, DMI and Presuppositions
- Evaluate your own performance
Agenda:
Module One Introduction
- Explore the myths
- What is coaching and mentoring?
- What is business coaching?
- Thoughts and perceptions
- 7 competencies of a coach
- Definitions- Mentoring/ Consulting/ Coaching/ Therapy/ Counseling
Module Two Models and Practice
- The Wheel of Life
- Johari's Window
- KASH- Knowledge, Attitude, Skills, Habits of an effective coach
- STAR/ GROW model
- Effective use of Paradigm cards
- Practice and feedback
Module Three Building the Relationship
- Self-management
- How motivation works
- Personality behavioural traits
- Rapport and trust
Module Four Communication and Practice
- Non-verbal communication
- Effective communication
- Questioning through 2nd/3rd/4th level questioning
- Building a bank of coaching questions
- Practice and feedback
Module Five Structure
- Introduction
- The coaching cycle
- How to give feedback
- The COMET model
- Executive coaching
- Psychometrics
- Closing the coaching session
Module Six Well-Formed Outcomes
- Challenge and focus steps
- Coaching goals
- Establishing the gap analysis
- Using diagnostic tools
- SMART objectives
- Designing planning focus steps
- Gaining commitment
- Practice and feedback
