

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical firms Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) and AbbVie (ABBV) announced Friday the voluntary worldwide withdrawal of ZINBRYTA as a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis.



The companies believe that characterizing the complex and evolving benefit/risk profile of ZINBRYTA will not be possible going forward given the limited number of patients being treated.



Biogen will continue to work collaboratively with regulatory authorities in the withdrawal of product and with healthcare providers worldwide in their support of ZINBRYTA patients.



Patients currently treated with ZINBRYTA should contact their healthcare provider if they have any questions or concerns.



ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is currently available in the EU, U.S., Switzerland, Canada and Australia.



