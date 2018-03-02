

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Neofluidics, LLC announced it has entered into a collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that will attempt to create a microfluidics-based platform using Neofluidics' droplet capture technology to evaluate dynamic drug exposure-response relationships.



Neofluidics develops next-generation tools and technology for enhanced microfluidics. The company said its Microfluidics-based approaches could represent a promising alternative to traditional studies that evaluate the relationship between drug pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics using animal models.



'Existing in vitro cell culture studies are static in nature and severely limit the confidence when translated to in vivo settings. Our in vitro PK/PD microfluidic platform will help to optimize drug PK to drive the desired PD effects, potentially improving the efficiency of translational drug development, and ultimately helping to bring new medicines to patients more quickly,' said Nilesh Gupta, who will be leading Neofluidics' scientific team for the project.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX