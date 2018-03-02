sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.03.2018 | 12:36
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Directorate Changes

PR Newswire
London, March 2

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')

Directorate Changes

2 March 2018

Following the announcement on 22 January 2018 regarding the resignation of Mrs Sarah Evansas a non-executive directorof the board ofdirectorsof the Company and Chairman of the Audit Committee,the Companywishes to announce the appointment of Mr David Staples as a non-executive director of the board ofdirectors of the Companywith effect from 2 March 2018. It is planned that he will take over from Mr Christopher Russell, who has been holding the post since Mrs. Evans' retirement, asChairman of the Audit Committee on 1 June 2018.

Enquiries


Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL


+44 (0)1481 745001


