Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Directorate Changes

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')

Directorate Changes

2 March 2018

Following the announcement on 22 January 2018 regarding the resignation of Mrs Sarah Evansas a non-executive directorof the board ofdirectorsof the Company and Chairman of the Audit Committee,the Companywishes to announce the appointment of Mr David Staples as a non-executive director of the board ofdirectors of the Companywith effect from 2 March 2018. It is planned that he will take over from Mr Christopher Russell, who has been holding the post since Mrs. Evans' retirement, asChairman of the Audit Committee on 1 June 2018.



