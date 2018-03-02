Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers' Transactions March 2, 2018 at 13:30



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Reponen, Kalle Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20180301185114_18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Panostaja Oyj LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800379 Volume: 2128 Unit price: Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2128 Volume weighted average price: Euro



PANOSTAJA OYJ



