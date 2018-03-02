Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)



Hörsching (pta017/02.03.2018/12:10) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG



Beteiligungsmeldung



1. Emittent POLYTEC HOLDING AG, Polytec-Straße 1, 4063 Hörsching, Österreich



2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)



3. Meldepflichtige Person Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Los Angeles, Vereinigte Staaten



4. Namen der Aktionäre sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Series ¿ Global Small Capitalization Fund



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 23.02.2018



6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepfichtigen Person



% der % der Total von Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Stimmrechte beiden in % Stimmrechte des , die zu , die die (7.A + 7.B) Emittenten Aktien Finanz-/son gehören stigen (7.A) Instrumente repräsentie ren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Situation am Tag 4,37 0,00 4,37 22.329.585 der Schwellenberührung Situation in der 5,37 0 5,37 vorherigen Meldung 7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle



7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören



ISIN der Aktien Absolut direkt Absolut Direkt in % (§ Indirekt in % (§ (§ 130 BörseG indirekt (§ 133 130 BörseG 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) 2018) AT0000A00XX9 0 976.139 0,00 4,37 Summe: 976.139 4,37 7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018



Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Instrumen Laufzeit absolut % ts Summe: 7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018



Art Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum Physisches Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in des / Laufzeit oder Cash absolut % Instr Settlement ument s Summe: 8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person



Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:



Ziffer Name Direkt Direkt Direkt Total von kontrolliert gehaltene gehaltene beiden (%) durch Ziffer Stimmrechte Finanz-/sonsti in Aktien (%) ge Instrumente (%) 1 The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) 2 Capital 1 Research and Management Company (CRMC) 9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht



Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A



10. Sonstige Kommentare CGC is the parent company of CRMC. CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (CGII), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies (CGII management companies): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.



Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares for its own account. Rather, the shares reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.



As noted above, CGC is the parent company of CRMC and in turn, CRMC is the investment adviser to SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (SCWF) and American Funds Insurance Series ¿ Global Small Capitalization Fund (VISC). As of 23 February 2018, SCWF held 834.369 shares (3,74%) and VISC held 141.770 shares (0,63%). SCWF and VISC are the direct owner of the shares disclosed as of 23 February 2018. As investment adviser to SCWF and VISC, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 23 February 2018 were 976.139 shares (4,37%).



Please note that this an amended notice to the form submitted on 26 February 2018.



(Ende)



Aussender: POLYTEC HOLDING AG Adresse: Polytec-Straße 1, 4063 Hörsching Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Mag. Paul Rettenbacher Tel.: +43 7221 701 292 E-Mail: paul.rettenbacher@polytec-group.com Website: www.polytec-group.com



ISIN(s): AT0000A00XX9 (Aktie) Börsen: Amtlicher Handel in Wien



Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1519989000450



