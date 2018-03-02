Silkeborg, 2018-03-02 12:42 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Election of employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S



An election of employee representatives and their alternates to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S has been held.



The following employee representatives were elected to Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board with effect immediately after Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 March 2018:





Company representatives: Alternates (not personal): ------------------------------------------------------------------- Johnny Christensen, Silkeborg 1. Thomas Nedergaard, Silkeborg ------------------------------------------------------------------- Christina Lykke Munk, Silkeborg 2. Susanne Bach Jensen, Silkeborg ------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. May-Britt Mygh, Faaborg ------------------------------------------------------------------- Group representative: Alternate: ------------------------------------------------------------------- Marianne Lillevang Jensen, Odder Selma Ruud, Helsingør -------------------------------------------------------------------







Jyske Bank





Contact person: Leif Fl. Larsen, Managing Director, Phone +45 89 89 20 03.



