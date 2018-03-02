Tikkurila Oyj

Tikkurila Annual Review 2017 has been published

Tikkurila's Annual Review 2017 has been published at www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com). The Annual Review consists of two PDF reports: Financial Statements 2017 and Tikkurila GRI 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Financial Statements 2017 provides an overview of Tikkurila's business operations and includes Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement for 2017. Tikkurila GRI 2017 introduces Tikkurila's sustainability approach and the reported Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 disclosures for the reporting period 2017.

The reports have been published in Finnish and English.

For further information, please contact:

Minna Avellan, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, mobile +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com (mailto:minna.avellan@tikkurila.com)



Sustainable Nordicness

Tikkurila is a leading Nordic paint company with expertise that spans decades. We develop premium products and services that provide our customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. We operate in around ten countries and our 3,000 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. In 2017, our revenue totaled EUR 582 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic quality from start to finish since 1862.

