

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a solar project developer and operator, announced one of its independent directors and a member of compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee, Weiguo Zhou, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The company said it is continuing its search for a permanent CFO.



Zhou succeeds Maggie Ma, whose resignation was effective February 28. Zhou will step down as an independent director during the period he serves as interim Chief Financial Officer and remain a director of the board of directors and a member of compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee.



The company had previously announced that Ms. Cindy Chen would join ReneSola to succeed Ms. Ma. Ms. Chen withdrew her acceptance of the role for her health reason.



