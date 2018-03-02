Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (LCAU) Lyxor International Asset Management: Merger 02-March-2018 / 11:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to reduce costs and improve fungibility, Lyxor has decided to merge the D-USD unit class or D-GBP (the "Absorbed Class") into the D-EUR unit class (the "Absorbing Class") of the following ETFs at close of business on 16th March 2018 (1 original line and 1 multi currency line). The merging of these two unit classes will involve the reallocation of the Absorbed Class assets to the Absorbing Class. When these units have been merged, the Absorbing Class will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 19th March 2018 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Unit Class Absorbing Unit Class (Listed Until 8th March (Listed from 19th March 2018) 2018) ETF BBG Trading New Share-Class ISIN Share-Class ISIN Name Tick currency Sedol er Lyxor LCAU USD BD6DP64 D-USD LU0496786814 D-EUR LU0496786731 MSCI LN Canad a UCITS ETF LCAN GBX BD6DP97 LN Lyxor LAUS GBX BD6DPG4 D-USD LU0496787036 D-EUR LU0496786905 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF LAUU USD BD6DPH5 LN Lyxor SGQP GBX BD6DPJ7 D-GBP LU0855671011 D-EUR LU0832436512 SG LN Globa l Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF Prior to the above mentioned merger: - the aforementioned Absorbed Classes (USD/GBP unit class) will be removed from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 8th March 2018 which will be the last trading day for these lines (1 original line and 1 multi currency line). - The Absorbing Classes (EUR unit class) will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 19th March 2018 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: LU0496786814, LU0496786814, , LU0496787036, , LU0855671011, Category Code: MER TIDM: LCAU Sequence No.: 5257 End of Announcement EQS News Service 659877 02-March-2018

