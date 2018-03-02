

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production growth accelerated in January, after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in January, well above December's 0.6 percent rise.



Manufacturing output also grew at a faster pace of 4.7 percent annually in January, following a 1.9 percent gain in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 2.5 percent from December, when it dropped by 1.2 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that annual growth in retail sales moderated to 5.4 percent in January from 5.6 percent in the prior month.



Month-on-month, retail sales decreased 0.5 percent after a 0.1 percent increase in December.



