MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased in February, data from the labor ministry showed Friday.



The number of unemployed decreased by 6,280 in February from January. Compared to previous year, unemployment declined 280,628 or 7.48 percent.



The total number of registered unemployed was 3.47 million, which was the lowest in the last nine years.



At the same time, unemployment among youth aged below 25 increased by 8,348 in February from the previous month.



