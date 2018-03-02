Fonehouse Announces Partnership With Huawei Alongside P smart Release

LONDON, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UK based mobile phone retailer Fonehouse.co.uk has announced a new partnership with innovative smartphone manufacturer Huawei to coincide with the company's general release of the Huawei P smart.

For the first time ever, Fonehouse.co.uk, who have been providing customers with fantastic deals on mobile phones for over twenty years, will be able to offer their customers Huawei handsets in addition to their already impressive list of available manufacturers.

Fonehouse are already regarded as one of the UK's leading independent mobile retailers, with over twenty franchise stores across the country, as well as a successful online customer base that offers some of the lowest prices available.

This partnership comes as Huawei,a global leader in smartphone technology releases the new Huawei P smart across multiple retailers in the UK, following its launch in February.

"Fonehouse are proud to be partnering with such a prestigious brand. Huawei's P smart is an exciting new phone at an extremely affordable price. We look forward to working in partnership with Huawei moving forward." (Simon Weedon, Fonehouse CCO)

The P smart is already being hailed as the latest high-spec budget phone, overtaking previous releases from competitors to become one of the best value smartphones in the £200-£300 market. With 5.65 inch screen, a 1080x2160 high resolution display and top of the range specifications such as dual rear cameras, fingerprint scanner and innovative hand-gesture technology to allow 'hands free selfies', the impressive P smart is sure to be a popular choice with Fonehouse's customers.

Alongside the exciting launch and partnership comes with an offer between both businesses and PayPal; each consumer to purchase the Huawei P smart between the 1st and 18th of March 2018 will receive £50 PayPal credit.

It certainly is an exciting time in the mobile phone industry; new releases and product launches take place on an increasingly regular basis to ensure competition remains high. However with Huawei undoubtedly one of the most reputable industry leaders, and Fonehouse such a strong presence within the UK mobile phone market, the industry will excitedly await future developments to arise from this momentous collaboration between two such respected brands.

