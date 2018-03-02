PHSC Plc - Statement re Broker

PR Newswire
London, March 2
2 March 2018
PHSC plc
("PHSC' or the "Company')
Statement re broker
The Company notes the announcement made today by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA') regarding Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL'), the Company's broker, and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL') being placed into insolvency and that the FCA has imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity with immediate effect.
The Company is seeking to appoint a new broker as soon as possible and a further announcement will be made when this appointment is made.
About PHSC
PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B to B Links Ltd and SG Systems (UK) Ltd offer innovative retail security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.