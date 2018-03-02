PHSC Plc - Statement re Broker

2 March 2018

PHSC plc

("PHSC' or the "Company')

Statement re broker

The Company notes the announcement made today by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA') regarding Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL'), the Company's broker, and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL') being placed into insolvency and that the FCA has imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity with immediate effect.

The Company is seeking to appoint a new broker as soon as possible and a further announcement will be made when this appointment is made.



About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B to B Links Ltd and SG Systems (UK) Ltd offer innovative retail security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.