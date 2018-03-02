Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Statement re: Joint Broker

02 March 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Statement re: Joint Broker

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded Indonesian focused energy company (AIM: ADL), notes the announcement today regarding Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL") and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL") being placed into insolvency and that the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") has imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity.

BSL is joint broker to the Company.As a result of the requirements imposed by the FCA, BSL will no longer be able to provide broking services to the Company. Cantor Fitzgerald will continue as nominated adviser and will now perform the role of sole broker to the Company.

-ENDS-

For Further Information: