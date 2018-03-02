TGIFF Stock: Testing an Important Price MetricA violent sell-off struck the markets in late January. Investors got so used to a market that only appreciated that this move toward lower prices was a real eye-opener. Fear-induced sell-offs like this one never last and, as expected, it didn't take long for the markets to find their footing and stage an advance. This, of course, would be glorious news, but there is one glaring highly speculative sector that has failed to follow suit, and it continues to drift lower.The sector I speak of is the marijuana stocks; the high-flying nature that characterized this sector late last year has been absent as of late. I am just going to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...