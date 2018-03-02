sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,25 Euro		-1,53
-3,85 %
WKN: 869020 ISIN: US5951121038 Ticker-Symbol: MTE 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,35
38,462
16:09
38,39
38,54
16:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC38,25-3,85 %