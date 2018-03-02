Registration Opens for Rhodes Forum 2018

BERLIN, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC RI) has announced that registration is now open for the Rhodes Forum 2018, 'Making multilateralism work: Enhancing dialogue on peace, security, and development'. The event will be held on 5-6 October on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Current and former heads of state will join world-renowned experts, members of the business community, researchers, and civil society representatives at the Rodos Palace Hotel to identify emerging trends and to discuss solutions for ongoing global issues. A current programme can be found here.

This year's Forum will feature panels that include Joschka Fischer (German vice-chancellor, foreign affairs minister 1998-2005), Essam Abdel-Aziz Sharaf (prime minister of Egypt, 2011), Dominique de Villepin (French prime minister, 2005-2007), and renowned Chinese economist Prof. Justin Yifu Lin, director of the Center for New Structural Economics (CNSE) at Peking University.

Held since 2003, the Rhodes Forum has made its name as a premier destination for globally renowned academics and policymakers to share insights into shared global problems and to discuss potential solutions.

Panel discussions this year will cover issues including foreign actors in the Middle East, European and trans-Atlantic security architecture, economic inequality, democracy, digitalisation and the cultivation of humanity.

The conference will also host two high-level events: The Leaders Club meeting, 'Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies'; and the Summit on Africa, 'Engaging Africa in Dialogue: Towards Harmonious Development'. For further information and updates on this year's Forum, please see Rhodesforum.org

Registration is now open and tickets are already in demand. There are a diverse range of registration packages available: the student conference fee is €54; and the full access fee is €318, which includes access to all panels, supplementary events, and dinners. This year, the organising committee will offer a sightseeing programme for delegates.

First convened in 2003, the Dialogue of Civilizations Rhodes Forum brings together concerned members of the international political, business, civil society and academic communities in a spirit of dialogue and inclusivity. Every year, hundreds of participants from more than 70 countries explore the major challenges facing the world and seek concrete, applicable solutions rooted in shared values of equality, mutual respect and compassion.

The DOC RI is an independent research institute whose mission is to promote mutual understanding, inclusive development and equitable dialogue. It seeks to develop policy proposals based on scientific research that address key challenges faced by the international community, from infrastructure underdevelopment and economic inequality to civilizational and religious tensions and conflicts.

For more information on how to participate or attend, contact: rhodes@doc-research.org

Media Contacts

Agnieszka Rzepka, Press Officer

+49-302-096-779-00

media@doc-research.org

