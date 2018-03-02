Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Arrow's Quarterly Sales Advanced 18%; Adjusted EPS Surged 25.5%

Stock Monitor: Ituran Location and Control Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 2017, Arrow reported sales of $7.63 billion, reflecting an increase of 18% from $6.44 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $7.45 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Arrow's sales increased 13% to $26.81 billion from $23.83 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Arrow's net income was $54 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $165 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, changes in foreign currencies had positive impacts on the growth of approximately $190 million, or 3% on sales, and $0.09, or 5%, on earnings per share (EPS) on a diluted basis compared to Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarterly net income was negatively impacted by $125 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, related to the US tax legislation.

Excluding certain items, Arrow's net income would have been $224 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the reported quarter, versus $182 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.30 per share.

For FY17, Arrow's net income was $402 million, or $4.48 per diluted share, compared to $523 million, or $5.68 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding certain items, the Company's net income would have been $679 million, or $7.56 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $610 million, or $6.63 per diluted share, in FY16. During FY17, changes in foreign currencies had positive impacts on the growth of approximately $142 million, or 1% on sales, and $0.07, or 1%, on earnings per diluted share.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Arrow's Global Components segment's sales surged 24% to $4.94 billion compared to $4.10 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's Americas Components unit's sales grew 25% on a y-o-y basis, while its Europe Components unit's sales advanced 35% to $1.30 billion on a y-o-y basis. Global Components' Asia/Pacific Components unit's sales gained 16% to $1.72 billion on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Arrow's Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment's sales advanced 10% to $2.69 billion compared to $2.54 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's sales in the Americas rose 5.5% to $1.72 billion, while its Europe sales gained 19% to $970.88 million y-o-y.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Arrow reduced its net leverage for the second quarter in a row. The Company returned approximately $25 million to shareholders through its stock repurchase program in the reported quarter. In FY17, Arrow returned approximately $161 million to shareholders through its stock repurchase program. The Company had approximately $359 million of remaining authorization under its share repurchase program at the end of FY17.

Outlook

For Q1 2018, Arrow is forecasting total sales to be between $6.4 billion and $6.8 billion, with its Global Components segment's sales expected to be between $4.7 billion and $4.9 billion, and its Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment's sales expected to be between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion. The Company is estimating diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.62, and earnings, excluding any charges, to be in the band of $1.74 to $1.86 per diluted share. Arrow's guidance assumes an average tax rate in the range of 23.5% to 25.5%, down from its prior range of 27% to 29% due to the US tax legislation.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Arrow Electronics' stock fell 2.75%, ending the trading session at $79.34.

Volume traded for the day: 594.04 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 488.29 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.63%; and past twelve-month period - up 5.27%

After yesterday's close, Arrow Electronics' market cap was at $6.99 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.51.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Electronics Wholesale industry.

