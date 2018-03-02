Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Annual Report and Accounts upload to NSM 02-March-2018 / 11:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 March 2018 SThree plc Annual Report and Accounts SThree plc has today, in accordance with LR 9.6.1 R of the Listing Rules, submitted to the FCA copies of the following documents: - SThree plc Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2017 - Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting - Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual General Meeting These have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [1]. These are also available on the SThree plc website at http://www.sthree.com/en/investors/financial-results [2] and have today been sent to shareholders. The Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at 8th Floor, City Place, 55 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5DX on Thursday 26th April 2018 at 11.30am. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5258 End of Announcement EQS News Service 659885 02-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=659885&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=39f8e641d6981713c80988b198450544&application_id=659885&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2018 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)