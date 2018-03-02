

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation eased for the second successive month in January, though slightly, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



Producer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in January, just below the 1.4 percent increase in December.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 2.5 percent annually in January and energy prices went up by 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.4 percent from December, when it dropped by 0.1 percent.



