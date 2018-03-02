Precious metals producer Pan African Resources issued updated guidance after kicking off production at its Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in South Africa, with the firm expecting the ramp up to full production of around 55,000 ounces per year to take no longer than two months. Construction at the South African plant Evander, Mpumalanga was said to be progressing ahead of schedule, with first gold expected in August 2018 at an "all-in sustaining cost of production" of below $650 per ounce. ...

