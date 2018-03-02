British employee services provider Personal Group saw its salary sacrifice offer to employees of Royal Mail go live on Friday. PG's salary sacrifice service, provided by its Let's Connect (LC) business unit, offers salary sacrifice on technology products such as iPads and computers to employees of its clients, with the platform now offering an enhanced customer experience after having migrated the ordering system onto its proprietary Hapi platform. As previously announced by PG back in October, ...

