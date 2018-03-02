AIM-listed Mercia Technologies has sold one of its leading direct investments, Science Warehouse, to Advanced Business Software and Solutions for £16.9m in cash. Mercia will received proceeds of £10.5m from the sale and will recognise an immediate realised gain of £600,000, compared with the holding value of £9.9m as at 30 September 2017. This represents a return of 14.2% on its total investment cost of £9.2m. The cash proceeds will be reinvested over time into both the group's existing and ...

