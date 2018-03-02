Plastics and fibre maker Essentra on Friday reported a narrowing of full year losses while declaring a flat dividend. The company said pre-tax losses came in at £5m compared with a £63m loss a year earlier. Revenue increased to £1.03bn from £999m and the dividend was held at 20.7p a share. Essentra, which suffered supply problems during the year when hurricane Maria hit two of its sites in Puerto Rico, said a strong second half performance in its filter products division helped lift revenue, ...

