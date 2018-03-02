Oil and gas producer Amerisur Resources announced on Friday that its OBA pipeline has now saved the company $20.3m after originaly costing $18m. The OBA pipeline was completed in October 2016 and has reduced average transport costs from $14.05 per barrel to $3.90 and reduced the opex per barrel to $15. John Wardle, chief executive of Amerisur, said: "The OBA pipeline has more than paid for itself after just fifteen months of operations. As production increases from the Putumayo region and OBA ...

