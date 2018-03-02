Spire Healthcare Group reported a 24% fall in profits for the last full year after a decline in NHS local work but the private healthcare operator maintained its dividend as new boss Justin Ash said he was "encouraged by the excellent opportunity" ahead. Revenues of £931.7m were pretty much flat, up 0.6% thanks to growth in self-pay customers, patient admission numbers and increases in average revenue per case across all groups. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ...

