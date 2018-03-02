Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Blackbaud's Quarterly Sales Grew 9.4%; Adjusted Earnings Advanced 5.1%

Stock Monitor: Pegasystems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Blackbaud's total GAAP revenues were $216.98 million, up 9.4% compared to $198.31 million in Q4 2016. The Company's total non-GAAP revenues were $218.8 million, up 10.3% on a y-o-y basis. Blackbaud's GAAP revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $217.3 million.

During Q4 2017, Blackbaud's GAAP recurring revenues were $181.9 million, representing 83.8% of total GAAP revenues. The Company had $151.94 million in GAAP subscription revenues, representing 70.0% of total GAAP revenues for the reported quarter compared to $122.66 million in the prior year's same quarter. For Q4 2017, Blackbaud recorded non-GAAP recurring revenues of $183.7 million, representing 84.0% of total non-GAAP revenues; and $153.7 million in non-GAAP subscription revenues, representing 70.3% of total non-GAAP revenues.

For Q4 2017, Blackbaud's GAAP income from operations decreased 22.0% to $18.74 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $24.02 million in Q4 2016; with a GAAP operating margin decreasing 350 basis points to 8.6% y-o-y. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP income from operations climbed 5.0% to $46.0 million, with non-GAAP operating margin decreasing 110 basis points to 21.0%.

Blackbaud's GAAP net income totaled $30.71 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $17.28 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income increased 5.1% to $29.4 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61, up 3.4% on a y-o-y basis. Blackbaud's EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.60.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Blackbaud's total GAAP revenues advanced 7.9% to $788.31 million compared to $730.82 million in FY16. The Company's total non-GAAP revenues were $790.8 million in FY17, up 7.7% on a y-o-y basis.

For FY17, Blackbaud's GAAP net income totaled $65.93 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $41.42 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income increased 14.4% to $103.7 million in FY17, with non-GAAP diluted EPS up 13% to $2.17 on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

For Q4 2017, Blackbaud's free cash flow was $43.4 million, reflecting a decrease of $0.6 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's free cash flow was $137.7 million in FY17, reflecting an increase of $28.2 million compared to FY16.

Financial Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Blackbaud is forecasting non-GAAP revenues to be in the range of $870 million to $890 million. The Company is expecting non-GAAP operating margin to be in the band of 20.6% to 21.0%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.88. Blackbaud is projecting free cash flow of $165 million to $175 million in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Blackbaud's stock dropped 1.75%, ending the trading session at $100.73.

Volume traded for the day: 302.05 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 271.49 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.27%; previous six-month period - up 21.58%; past twelve-month period - up 36.68%; and year-to-date - up 6.60%

After yesterday's close, Blackbaud's market cap was at $4.76 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 104.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry.

