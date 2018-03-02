

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) , an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, said that it appointed Leo Pound as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective March 30, 2018, and Jim Ford as its Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2018.



Pound will replace current CEO Paul Grady, who has resigned and is leaving StoneMor and the StoneMor GP Board on March 30. A search for a permanent CEO is underway.



Pound has worked with several multinational companies and has been active in the CEO, COO and CFO roles in a variety of service industries. He has served as a Director of StoneMor's General Partner since 2014 and from April to September 2017 was StoneMor's Acting Chief Operating Officer.



Ford joins StoneMor from Foundation Partners Group, where he was Chief Customer Officer. He previously held the position of Vice President, Business Optimization, where he led efforts to formulate and implement business strategies that drove organizational growth and expansion.



Prior to joining Foundation Partners Group, Ford held the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Cremation Services with the Neptune Society in Plantation, Florida. Before that, he held several senior management positions with Service Corporation International (SCI) during his 16 years with the company.



Ford is a native of Southern California and was a licensed Funeral Director in California. He attended Loyola University in Los Angeles where he studied Biology. He has served on the Boards of Directors of the Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin Cemetery Associations and the Board of Directors of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX