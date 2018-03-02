Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new competitive intelligence study on the healthcare equipment industry. A renowned healthcare equipment supplier wanted to identify prospective competitive gaps and build a powerful marketing strategy to improve their business performance.

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Competitive intelligence can be used to study the experiences of the competitor, how their consumers respond, and create a successful marketing strategy."

With the increasing demand for quality and affordable healthcare, governments have started increasing their efforts to meet the needs of the end-users. With the continuous innovation in technology and design, primary healthcare equipment providers have started planning to upsurge competence in their product offerings while meeting the quality requirements.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client predict challenges and classify the industry cost curves in the healthcare equipment space. The client was able to identify the key performance indicators and increase the efficiency of their marketing efforts to improve ROI.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the potential business risks and opportunities

Enable faster business decisions

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Anticipating competitive activity and developing a business strategy

Enhancing their process efficiency

