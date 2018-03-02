The Italian utility has started approval proceedings to build six "grid-parity" projects totaling 257 MW in the region of Extremadura, while the UK-based developer is planning to build a 45.6 MW solar plant for the spot market in Andalusia.The development of large-scale solar plants has been seeing a resurgence in sunny southern countries such as Italy, Portugal and Spain over the past months, although no direct or indirect incentives are currently being granted to big solar parks in these countries. In Spain, where a good number or "grid-parity" solar projects were announced over the past years, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...