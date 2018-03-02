Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Cipher Pharma Acquired Canadian Rights to Synergy Pharma's FDA-Approved TRULANCE(R)

Stock Monitor: United Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

Terms of the Agreement

As per the terms of the licensing agreement, Cipher Pharma will make an upfront payment of US$5.0 million to Synergy Pharma. The latter is eligible for an additional milestone payment as well as royalties from product sales in Canada. Pursuant to the agreement, Synergy Pharma will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying finished product to Cipher Pharma.

Agreement Brings a New and Differentiated GI Product into Cipher's Canadian Portfolio

Robert Tessarolo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cipher, said that the Company's growth strategy is aimed at assembling a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. This agreement brings a new and differentiated GI product into Cipher's Canadian portfolio and demonstrates the continued execution of its strategy. Robert added that the Company is targeting a New Drug Submission to Health Canada later this year and potential approval and product launch in 2019.

The Deal Demonstrates Synergy's Commitment to Bring TRULANCE® to Maximum Patients

Commenting on the agreement, Troy Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy, stated that as an emerging leader in the Canadian healthcare industry, Cipher Pharma is an ideal partner to commercialize TRULANCE® in Canada. Their impressive management team and track record of successfully commercializing medicines in Canada were critical decision-making factors in this collaboration.

Troy added that this licensing agreement demonstrates Synergy Pharma's unwavering commitment to bring TRULANCE® to as many patients and their health care providers as possible.

FDA-Approved TRULANCE® for Treatment of IBS-C and CIC in Adults

On January 25, 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TRULANCE® 3 mg tablet for the once-daily treatment of IBS-C in adults. The IBS-C approval was built on the already strong CIC label and further established TRULANCE® as the first and only uroguanylin analog. In January 2017, TRULANCE® was approved by FDA for the treatment of adults with CIC.

About IBS-C and CIC

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder characterized by recurrent abdominal pain and associated with two or more of the following: related to defecation, associated with a change in the frequency of stool, or associated with a change in the form (appearance) of the stool. IBS can be subtyped by the predominant stool form: constipation (IBS-C), diarrhea (IBS-D) or mixed (IBS-M). Those within the IBS-C subtype experience hard or lumpy stools more than 25% of the time they defecate, and loose or watery stools less than 25% of the time.

Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) is constipation that does not have a physical (anatomical) or physiological (hormonal or other body chemistry) cause. It may have a neurological, psychological, or psychosomatic cause. A person with functional constipation may be healthy yet has difficulty defecating. CIC is similar to constipation-predominant IBS-C, however, people with CIC do not have other symptoms of IBS, such as abdominal pain.

About TRULANCE® and CIC and IBS-C Clinical Programs

TRULANCE® (plecanatide) is a once-daily tablet approved for adults with CIC and IBS-C. With the exception of a single amino acid, TRULANCE® is structurally identical to uroguanylin, a naturally occurring and endogenous human GI peptide. Uroguanylin activates GC-C receptors in a pH-sensitive manner primarily in the small intestine, stimulating fluid secretion and maintaining stool consistency necessary for regular bowel function.

The efficacy and safety of TRULANCE® for the treatment of CIC and IBS-C was established in four 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter clinical studies involving over 4,700 patients. TRULANCE® demonstrated improvement in FDA endpoints assessing abdominal pain, constipation, stool consistency and straining with bowel movements associated with IBS-C, as well as in the constipation, stool consistency and straining with bowel movements associated with CIC. These patient-reported symptoms returned within one week following discontinuation of TRULANCE®.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, New York, Synergy Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company's has pioneered discovery, research, and development efforts on analogs of uroguanylin, a naturally occurring human GI peptide, for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Mississauga, Canada, Cipher Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. The Company acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development, and regulatory approval process, and markets these products directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in the US, Canada, and South America.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Synergy Pharma's stock declined 3.31%, ending the trading session at $1.75.

Volume traded for the day: 4.74 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Synergy Pharma's market cap was at $422.57 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Other industry.

