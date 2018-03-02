Oboya Horticulture Industries AB: Oboya was visited by the International Garden Center Association

On February 26, 2018, more than 20 members from the International Garden Center Association ("IGCA") visited Oboya's facilities in Qingdao, China. The members of the IGCA consist of representatives from various cultivation companies in Canada, Australia, Czech Republic, Japan and other countries.

During the visit, the visitors received a guided tour through Oboya's facilities, production and showroom. Oboya presented its product range for the visitors, which showed a strong interest in, example, Oboya's flower trolleys, pots and Potato Pot. The visit ended, by an agreement between ICGA and Oboya on future cooperation where the IGCA will introduce Oboya's comprehensive product range for its 30,000 ICGA members.

About International Garden Centre Association

The International Garden Center Association was founded 1968 in UK and is an independent and non-profit international organization that offers cultivation information, product information and various services to its members worldwide. The IGCA is represented in 24 countries and has over 30,000 members. The IGCA strives to help its members increase their competitiveness in the dynamic market.

Each year, IGCA selects a member country to conduct market research and select a representative cultivation company for its members as a case study. China, a rapidly growing economy, is also rapidly growing consumption of crop products, making China an interesting country for the IGCA. Oboya Horticulture, a leader in the field of cultivation, received the honor of receiving members from the IGCA in China for their case study.





About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to develop into a world-leading total supplier of daily consumables and logistics products to the growing industry as well as consumer products for home-grown and indoor environments. Production takes place in the company's factories in China, Poland, Denmark, Vietnam and Kenya. More information about the Company is available at www.oboya.se.

Newsletter - Oboya visited by IGCA (http://hugin.info/175064/R/2173229/837803.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Oboya Horticulture Industries AB via Globenewswire

