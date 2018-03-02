

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc (JCP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $179 million, or $0.57 per share. This was lower than $202 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $4.03 billion. This was up from $3.96 billion last year.



J. C. Penney Company, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $179 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $4.03 Bln vs. $3.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.05 to $0.25



