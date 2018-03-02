Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Aehr Test Systems Bags New Order for Burn-In and Test Products from a Leading Government Military and Aerospace Contractor

Stock Monitor: Xcerra Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the order

The order is for developing a ABTS system for the production burn-in and test of a wide range of devices for military and aerospace applications designed and built by the contractor. It would include processors, memories, peripherals, custom ICs, and discrete circuits. The Company is expected to ship this system in the next six months' time. The contract is special for the Company as these tests need to be 100% reliable given their military and aerospace applications. The contractor has previously used the Company's legacy burn-in and test systems and now plans to use the ABTS system for testing of their devices.

Commenting on the order, Mark Allison, Vice President of Sales of Aehr Test Systems, said:

"This production burn-in application involves more than 400 types of ICs. We believe some of the key factors behind their selection of the ABTS are the system's power capabilities, number of test resources, and superior thermal performance as well as its flexibility, backward compatibility with legacy Aehr Test burn-in boards, handling of small lots, and the documentation and confirmation that the devices received the specified burn-in."

Aehr's ABTS

Aehr's ABTS is a family of innovative and highly flexible systems for the test and/or burn-in of packaged semiconductor devices. The ABTS system uses a state-of-the-art hardware and software platform that is designed to address not only today's devices, but also future devices. It can test and burn-in both logic and memory devices and includes resources for high pin-count devices and configurations for high-power and low-power applications. ABTS systems can be configured with up to 72 burn-in boards, up to 320 I/O channels, 32M of test vector memory per channel and up to 16 independent device power supplies. The ABTS system can be configured with a scalable cost-effective individual device temperature control solution for up to 64 devices per burn-in board and up to 75 watts per device or more. Individual temperature control enables high-power devices with a broad range of power dissipation to be burned-in simultaneously in a single burn-in chamber while maintaining a precise device temperature. The ABTS system also uses N+1 redundancy technology for many key components in the system to maximize system uptime.

About Aehr Test Systems

Fremont, California-based Aehr is a worldwide supplier of systems for burning-in and testing memory and logic integrated circuits and has an installed base of more than 2,500 systems worldwide. The products are gaining popularity with the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets due to its quality and reliability and are demanding additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs. This has created new opportunities for Aehr's products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. The Company has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Aehr Test Systems' stock dropped 1.31%, ending the trading session at $2.26.

Volume traded for the day: 17.10 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Aehr Test Systems' market cap was at $46.87 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors