Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply planning study on the CPG industry. A world-renowned player in the CPG industry wanted to find ways to garner reliable market forecasts and augment the customer service levels.

According to the supply planning experts at Quantzig, "Supply planning solutions help firms in recognizing the type of goods, raw materials, and the quantity to be procured."

The CPG industry not only drives enormous amounts of money into other businesses like advertising and retail but also produces a significant share of the gross domestic profits (GDP) for nations across the globe. It therefore acts as a foundation for the contemporary consumer economy. In the current scenario, CPG industry players are thinking outside the box of conventional shopping to create and increase shopping customer experience owing to the recent digital advances.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to foresee and estimate the demand for FMCG products precisely and complement the requirements of consumers. Additionally, the client was able to restructure and augment supply chain management activities.

This supply planning solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict customer demand patterns

Meet the production requirements

This supply planning solution provided predictive insights on:

Increasing forecast accuracies and enhancing version management capabilities

Developing a robust inventory replenishment plan to offer consistent, reliable customer service

https://www.quantzig.com/content/cpg-industry-supply-planning

