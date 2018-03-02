Marcus Hiles - DFW Business Expansion Driving Growth Across Texas

DALLAS, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas made headline after headline in 2017 as one of the most growth oriented metropolitan areas in the nation. "Although the city has always been known for its sprawling commercial landscape and diverse business community; the level of growth experienced by the state as a whole last year further positioned it as a top place to live and invest in 2018," states Marcus Hiles, a Dallas based property developer and successful entrepreneur.

As research recently published goes on to highlight; Texas rounded out last year leading growth in population, construction, business expansion and relocation across the US.

In fact, last year Texas ranked second across the nation in top locations driving new residents, with Dallas as the most popular metropolitan area in state.

The reasons behind these upward trends focus around the state's overall appeal to residents and businesses looking for an affordable, accommodating, and quality area to set down roots and seek out opportunities.

Along with the growth that can be seen across the DFW community, implications from the change have followed suit. Challenging the city's ability to sustain this economic spike falls primarily in the following categories:

Commercial Infrastructure

Housing and Rental Markets

Roadway Systems

Employment Opportunities

Through an increased need for supporting business resources, heightened property demand, congested roadways and ultimately continuously growing interest from companies and residents who want to make Dallas their home; the city has had to adopt fundamental change in order to keep pace with this expansion.

Steps are being taken to catch up with the seemingly endless demand in the area that is projected to maintain this growth throughout 2018. See how the state is positioning itself to remain a leading location in the US in the full article on marcushiles.net (https://www.marcushiles.net/dfw-business-expansion-driving-growth-across-metroplex/) .

Marcus Hiles - Dallas-based Entrepreneur & Property Developer

Twitter: @marcus_hiles https://twitter.com/marcus_hiles (https://twitter.com/marcus_hiles)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcus-hiles (https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcus-hiles)

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/marcus-hiles (https://www.crunchbase.com/person/marcus-hiles)

Marcus Hiles media@marcushiles.net