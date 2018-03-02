

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced its shareholders agreed to the Board recommendations for all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. The company's shareholders re-elected Joerg Reinhardt as Chairman of the Board, and all members of the Board, for one year. Shareholders also approved the dividend increase per share of 2% to CHF 2.80 for 2017.



The company's shareholders approved the total maximum amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors covering the period from the 2018 AGM to the 2019 AGM and the total maximum amount of compensation for the members of the Executive Committee for 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX