Announcement no. 6/2018



On February 27, 2018 BankNordik announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules), which ensures that BankNordik is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buyback programme.



The share buyback programme runs from 27 February 2018 to 31 May 2018. In this period BankNordik will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 7.0 million, with a maximum of 720.000 shares.



Since the announcement as of 27 February 2018, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average Transaction value in shares purchase DKK price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 0 0.00 0 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 February 2018 900 110.50 99,450 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 February 2018 975 111.15 108,368 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 March 2018 1,010 112.40 113,525 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 2,885 111.38 321,343 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, BankNordik holds a total of 281,826 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.82% of the share capital.



In accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 the share buy-back transactions data is presented in detail form here:



Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex.



900 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.50 20180227 14:07:04.452248 CPH



Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex.



396 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.50 20180228 13:17:27.465599 CPH



476 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180228 14:36:46.428308 CPH



103 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 112.00 20180228 16:08:27.922329 CPH



Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex.



23 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180301 10:58:12.988589 CPH



250 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180301 12:10:58.756872 CPH



122 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 112.50 20180301 13:23:03.995136 CPH



500 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 112.50 20180301 13:24:52.541533 CPH



115 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 114.00 20180301 15:27:15.524665 CPH



Further information:



Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348



BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.8bn and 400 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.