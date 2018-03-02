London stocks had fallen further into the red by midday on Friday following the release of a better-than-expected but still uninspiring reading on the UK construction sector, as worries about a global trade war and an upcoming Brexit speech by Prime Minister Theresa May rattled investors. The FTSE 100 was off 1% to 7,104.14, while the pound was up 0.1% versus the dollar at 1.3788 and 0.2% lower against the euro at 1.1204. Stocks on Wall Street ended down on Thursday after US President Donald ...

