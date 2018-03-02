Holders Technology announced on Friday that it has returned to profitability, with profits after tax of £17,000 for the year to the end December, compared with a loss of £395,000 in 2016. The lighting tools, equipment and materials provider achieved a 12% increase in revenues to £12.2m over the year and benefited from not spending on restructuring which had cost the company a total of £116,000 in 2016. Restructuring efforts and sales recruitment from 2016 appeared to have had a positive ...

