AIM-quoted exploration and production company Range Resources increased average net oil production to 777 barrels of oil per day in January, a 23% uptick on its most recent quarter, after completing work to increase the water injection rate at its Trinidad operations. In addition to further work on its water injection system at the SE waterflood project, bringing flow rates to a minimum of 1,500 barrels of water per day, Range intended to begin drilling two new developments at the Beach Marcelle ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...