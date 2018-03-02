Markets in Asia finished lower on Friday, led below the waterline by Japan, with carmakers and steel producers seeing serious losses across the region. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 2.5% at 21,181.64, as the yen strengthened 0.87% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 105.32, as investors rushed to the safe haven currency. Among steelmakers on the Tokyo bourse, JFE Holdings lost 2.6% and Kobe Steel was off 2.68%. Carmakers were also down, with Honda Motor losing 3.78% and Toyota falling ...

