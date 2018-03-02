EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 01 March 2018 was 329.1p including estimated current period revenue and 323.1p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 43,662,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 20,846,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







02 March 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58